



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Protests and demonstrations continued across the Pittsburgh area today.

Protesters gathered in West View Wednesday afternoon in response to a video posted to social media. They held signs and others stood in solidarity.

#BREAKING A social media video leads to a protest in West View. Protestors say they are upset by the racial slurs made by a bar employee to another businesss owner. Meanwhile the police chief says that employee is now charged with disorderly conduct and the gym owner harassment. pic.twitter.com/0m4dVCYDas — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) June 3, 2020

The West View Police chief tells KDKA that an incident between a bar employee and a local gym owner happened outside the business on Tuesday. It was all recorded and now charges have been filed.

KDKA has decided not to show the video because of the language used, but the police chief identifies the person filming as a local gym owner.

That owner of the Dojo MMA is walking past Wiegand’s Café when an employee inside shouts racial slurs, including the n word.

The chief says both of these men are white, and after interviews and an investigation, that employee is now charged with disorderly conduct and the gym owner is charged with harassment.

Since those charges were filed, the video was posted to social media by another person leading to today’s protest.

One protestor says the community is working to attract all types of businesses, and they don’t want someone negative to live and work here.

“We don’t want that type of hate and racism in our own community. We don’t need that anymore, no one needs that anymore, we are tired of it. As white people, we have a responsibility to stand up for minorities, especially when other white people are taking advantage of this,” Mary Rodack, a West View resident, said.

The police chief says they have officers out here just to monitor the situation, but want the people of the community to be able to speak their mind.

The protestors say they want the bar employee to quit or be fired. At the peak of the protest, there were about 40 to 50 people in attendance. By 6:00 p.m., there were only 10 to 20 people there.