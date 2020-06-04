



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 13 new Coronavirus cases Thursday, and 13 additional deaths.

The number of cases county-wide now totals 1,965 since March 14. This includes 1,841 confirmed cases and 124 probable cases.

Officials report that 347 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases, that’s an increase two patients since Wednesday’s report. Of the hospitalized patients, 133 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 68 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll has risen to 165, with 153 confirmed deaths and 12 that are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.

Of these 13 new deaths, the Health Department says all but one appear to be linked to long-term care facilities. The ages of the 13 range from 57-90 with the median age of those who have died being 75. The dates of death range from May 8 to May 25. Twelve are classified as confirmed deaths from COVID-19 and one is classified as a probable death from COVID-19.

For information relative to number of cases by date the test was taken and deaths by date of death and municipality, visit the county’s dashboard at https://t.co/xgXnleyiAB. It is updated each day by noon. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) June 4, 2020

Today’s report of 1,965 cases reflects an increase of 13 cases since yesterday’s update. Additionally, there are 347 past or present hospitalizations, an increase of 2, and 165 deaths, an increase of 13 since yesterday’s update. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) June 4, 2020

Twelve are classified as confirmed deaths from COVID-19 and one is classified as a probable death from COVID-19. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) June 4, 2020

We continue to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones, and our thoughts go out to all those who have been impacted by the virus. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) June 4, 2020

The Health Department says 54% of all Coronavirus patients are female, and 46% of them are male.

The highest number of cases remains in the 25-49 age bracket with 33%. The 65 and older age group has the second highest number of cases at 31%, and the 50-64 age group is third at 27%.

Here is the age breakdown:

00-04 – 12 (1%)

05-12 – 17 (1%)

13-18 – 26 (1%)

19-24 – 127 (6%)

25-49 – 655 (33%)

50-64 – 527 (27%)

65 + — 601 (31%)

Health officials say 35,036 tests have been administered across the county.

The Health Department says of the decrease in the number of tests, “The way data in PA-NEDSS was reported to the Allegheny County Health Department changed over the weekend, and it caused antibody tests that were previously excluded from the total number of tests administered to be included in the count on the dashboard. Those tests, about 2,500, were removed from the total count Wednesday afternoon.”

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the developing story.