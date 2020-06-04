



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that came following a home invasion in Brentwood Borough.

Police say they’re hoping people in that area will come forward and give them tips on what happened.

Lindsay Ward went back to the scene and talked to neighbors. She tells us what they had to say and where this investigation stands.

Neighbors in Brentwood told KDKA’s Lindsay Ward that the violence needs to stop.

After gunfire was heard, police say that a man was shot and killed.

Investigators at the Allegheny County Police Department are calling it a home invasion.

“At about 10 p.m. last night, Brentwood Police were called to the 100 block of Bellecrest Avenue,” said Inspector Michael Peairs.

Police found a 38-year old man dead along the sidewalk outside the apartment building.

Through their investigation, detectives discovered it started with an argument between that man and a 71-year old man, who eventually went back inside his place.

“The intruder followed the male into the bedroom where the male resident retrieved a pistol and fired three rounds at the intruder,” said Peairs.

“And then within two minutes the cops were here,” Peairs also said.

A neighbor who didn’t want to be identified tells KDKA that she’s concerned.

“We should move. I’m pretty sure that’s the first words that came out of my mouth,” the neighbor said.

Police say after the man was shot in the stomach and leg, he stumbled out of the apartment and collapsed outside.

Neighbors say unfortunately, incidents like this one are not uncommon.

“It happens in Shaler, it happens in Cranberry, it happens everywhere. Which, so we can pick up and move and run from it it we’re just going to see it somewhere else,” the neighbor said.

At this time, no charges have been filed and police tell us this investigation is ongoing.

