PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In today’s Cooking With The Crew, David Highfield is making some cocktails perfect for your summer garden party.
Grapefruit Basil Martini
Ingredients:
- 2 parts Vodka
- 2 parts Freshly Squeezed Grapefruit Juice (you can substitute store bought)
- 1 part (or a little less) Simple Syrup (half water/half sugar heated until sugar dissolves and then allow it cool down)
Directions:
Break apart and muddle three or four Basil leaves in the bottom of a shaker
Add ice and ingredients
Shake and serve with fresh Basil leaves on top
Lemon Rosemary Cocktail
Ingredients:
- 3 parts Vodka
- 1 part Limoncello
- 1 part Fresh Lemon Juice
- 1 part Simple Syrup (half water/half sugar heated until sugar dissolves and then allow it cool down)
Directions:
Place Rosemary sprig into shaker, tearing off and breaking a few leaves into the shaker, too
Add ice and ingredients
Shake and serve with a fresh sprig of Rosemary on top
*Please drink responsibly
