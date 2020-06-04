VOTE 2020:Pennsylvania Primary Election Day Results
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In today’s Cooking With The Crew, David Highfield is making some cocktails perfect for your summer garden party.

Grapefruit Basil Martini

Ingredients:

  • 2 parts Vodka
  • 2 parts Freshly Squeezed Grapefruit Juice (you can substitute store bought)
  • 1 part (or a little less) Simple Syrup (half water/half sugar heated until sugar dissolves and then allow it cool down)

Directions:

Break apart and muddle three or four Basil leaves in the bottom of a shaker
Add ice and ingredients
Shake and serve with fresh Basil leaves on top

Lemon Rosemary Cocktail

Ingredients:

  • 3 parts Vodka
  • 1 part Limoncello
  • 1 part Fresh Lemon Juice
  • 1 part Simple Syrup (half water/half sugar heated until sugar dissolves and then allow it cool down)

Directions:

Place Rosemary sprig into shaker, tearing off and breaking a few leaves into the shaker, too
Add ice and ingredients
Shake and serve with a fresh sprig of Rosemary on top

*Please drink responsibly

