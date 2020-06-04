



PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Protesters are gathering once again in downtown Pittsburgh today for a demonstration in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

They began gathering along Liberty Avenue at Wood Street.

A crowd is gathering downtown at the corner of Liberty Ave and Wood St. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/0HPaVXv5jc — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) June 4, 2020

Some are holding signs, others are chanting.

Chants of “George Floyd” and “No justice, no peace” can be heard ringing out from the crowd.

Part of Liberty Avenue was shut down first.

BREAKING: Crowds are now shutting down Liberty Avenue in Pittsburgh with chants. “George Floyd, what was his name? George Floyd. No justice, no peace.” @KDKA pic.twitter.com/sJkOHx3oMF — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) June 4, 2020

The protesters held a sit-in along a stretch of the road as Pittsburgh Police monitored the situation. Motorcycle officers are stationed along the street.

Crowds are now sitting in a circle at the next intersection with organizers in the middle talking through a megaphone. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/lNJtUVwMBl — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) June 4, 2020

From there, they were expected to march over to the Allegheny County Jail, where a protest took place Tuesday.

On the move —> Protesters say they are heading to the jail. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/VsKSdDClX8 — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) June 4, 2020

As the protesters rallied downtown, mourners gathered at North Central University in Minneapolis for the first of three funeral events for Floyd

The Rev. Al Sharpton was among those expected to eulogize the 46-year-old Floyd.

Demonstrations in cities across the U.S. and across the globe continue in the wake of his death. In the U.S., protests were largely calmer for a second straight night after new charges against police in Minneapolis were announced.

