PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Protesters are gathering once again in downtown Pittsburgh today for a demonstration in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

They began gathering along Liberty Avenue at Wood Street.

Some are holding signs, others are chanting.

Chants of “George Floyd” and “No justice, no peace” can be heard ringing out from the crowd.

Part of Liberty Avenue was shut down first.

The protesters held a sit-in along a stretch of the road as Pittsburgh Police monitored the situation. Motorcycle officers are stationed along the street.

From there, they were expected to march over to the Allegheny County Jail, where a protest took place Tuesday.

As the protesters rallied downtown, mourners gathered at North Central University in Minneapolis for the first of three funeral events for Floyd

The Rev. Al Sharpton was among those expected to eulogize the 46-year-old Floyd.

Demonstrations in cities across the U.S. and across the globe continue in the wake of his death. In the U.S., protests were largely calmer for a second straight night after new charges against police in Minneapolis were announced.

