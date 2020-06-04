Comments
ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) — An animal shelter in Erie is asking for prayers, love and support for one of its dogs.
On Facebook, The ANNA Shelter Animal Cruelty Division said it rescued the dog earlier this week.
The animal shelter said details about the case cannot be made public, but they said it was “one of the worst cases of neglect we’ve ever seen.”
“This little guy has suffered tremendously but as of this evening he is resting comfortably under the watchful eye of our Dr. Crystal Franklin and her team at the ANNA Wellness Center-Erie,” the Facebook post reads.
https://www.facebook.com/annashelteranimalcruetlydivision/posts/660357578144617
