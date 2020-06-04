GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Protesters March Through Pittsburgh As Memorial Service Is Held In Minneapolis
FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — A Uniontown church spent the day helping the community.

Fresh Fire Church handed out food and cleaning supplies to 650 families at a drive-up event on Thursday along Connellsville Avenue.

The church says they’re trying to get more food to meet an increase in demand.

“We’re planning for a larger one next week. We’re seeing a bigger demand, and it really keeps growing,” pastor Adam Lawson said.

Lawson says they plan to feed 800 families next week and hope to continue food distributions through July.

