HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A federal judge has given Gov. Tom Wolf until Friday to respond to a lawsuit filed by a group led by Butler County.
Fayette, Greene and Washington counties are also suing the governor.
They say the governor’s coronavirus shutdown orders violated constitutional rights
Republican officials in those counties joined the lawsuit, as did three state representatives and several business owners.
State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine is the only other named defendant.
So far, courts have rejected similar lawsuits.
