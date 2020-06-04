



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The NHL announced it is transitioning into “Phase 2” of its return-to-play plan.

Beginning Monday, teams can reopen their facilities for voluntary training activities, the league announced on Thursday.

“Players will be participating on a voluntary basis and will be scheduled to small groups (i.e., a maximum of six players at any one time, plus a limited number of club staff),” the release said.

The NHL says the rules of “Phase 2” will give players a safe and controlled environment to resume conditioning.

“All necessary preparations for Phase 2, including those that require Player participation (education, diagnostic testing, scheduling for medicals, etc.), can begin immediately. The NHL and the NHLPA continue to negotiate over an agreement on the resumption of play,” the release says.

Gov. Tom Wolf said professional sports are allowed to practice or play in the “yellow” and “green” phases without “on-site or venue spectators” if they have a coronavirus safety plan.

Allegheny County moves into the “green” phase on Friday.

The Penguins’ training facility is the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township.

