PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The NHL announced it is transitioning into “Phase 2” of its return-to-play plan.
Beginning Monday, teams can reopen their facilities for voluntary training activities, the league announced on Thursday.
“Players will be participating on a voluntary basis and will be scheduled to small groups (i.e., a maximum of six players at any one time, plus a limited number of club staff),” the release said.
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 5, 2020
The NHL says the rules of “Phase 2” will give players a safe and controlled environment to resume conditioning.
“All necessary preparations for Phase 2, including those that require Player participation (education, diagnostic testing, scheduling for medicals, etc.), can begin immediately. The NHL and the NHLPA continue to negotiate over an agreement on the resumption of play,” the release says.
Gov. Tom Wolf said professional sports are allowed to practice or play in the “yellow” and “green” phases without “on-site or venue spectators” if they have a coronavirus safety plan.
Allegheny County moves into the “green” phase on Friday.
The Penguins’ training facility is the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township.
RELATED STORIES:
- Wolf Administration Drafting Guidelines To Pave Return Of Sports
- Pittsburgh Penguins Vote ‘Yes’ To Return-To-Play Format Featuring 24-Team Playoff
- NHL Players’ Association Expected To Vote On 24-Team Playoff Proposal As Return To Play Format
- ‘There Simply May Not Be Enough Time’ For NBA, NHL Seasons To Restart Amid Coronavirus Fears, Warns Sports Economist
- NHL Postpones Draft Amid Continuing Coronavirus Pandemic
- Coronavirus Changes: NHL Postpones Draft, Scouting Combine, Awards Show
You must log in to post a comment.