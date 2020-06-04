PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — During Mayor Peduto’s news conference Thursday morning, his Chief of Staff Dan Gilman talked about the “8 Can’t Wait” campaign.

It’s a nationwide police reform campaign with the goal of decreasing police violence.

Gilman said the city is in full support of the ‘8 Can’t Wait’ campaign.

He says the city has already implemented many of these police reform policies.

‘8 can’t wait’ is a brand new national initiative that’s trending on Twitter.

People across the country are pushing the mayors in their cities to enact eight police reform policies including:

Exhaust all other means before shooting

Duty to intervene

Ban shooting at moving vehicles

Requiring use of force continuum

Require comprehensive reporting

Thursday morning, the City of Pittsburgh said it’s backing all of them.

This includes members of the Pittsburgh community.

Several people on Reddit posted that they contacted Mayor Peduto to get his full support of the initiative.

“Many of which we have already implemented but the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police has already begun a full review of our policies to make sure we are embracing and following all eight principles,” said Gilman.

When you search Pittsburgh on the ‘8 Can’f Wait’ website, it shows which of these police reform policies the city already has in place.

Right now there are four, one of them being has a use of force continuum.

This means there is a limit on the type of force and/or weapons that can be used to respond to specific types of resistance.

‘8 Can’t Wait’ was created by Campaign Zero, a police reform campaign backed by activists, protestors and researchers from across the nation and uses data, community demands and provides policy solutions with the goal of ending police violence.