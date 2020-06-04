GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Protesters March Through Pittsburgh As Memorial Service Is Held In Minneapolis
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Destiny Stine was last seen Wednesday on the North Side at 9 p.m., police say.

She is 5-foot-4, 135 pounds. Police say she was last seen wearing a gray shirt, shorts and red shoes.

Call 911 with any information.

