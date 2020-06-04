Comments
MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Robert Morris Athletics may be leaving the Northeast Conference.
According to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, RMU has emerged as a candidate to join the Horizon League.
Sources: Robert Morris has emerged as a potential candidate to join the Horizon League. A final decision is expected at some point in the next month.
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 3, 2020
If Robert Morris were to join the Horizon League, they would join teams such as Youngstown State, Cleveland State, IUPUI, Wright State, and others.
According to Rothstein, a decision could come at some point within the next month.
