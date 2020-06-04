VOTE 2020:Pennsylvania Primary Election Day Results
MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Robert Morris Athletics may be leaving the Northeast Conference.

According to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, RMU has emerged as a candidate to join the Horizon League.

If Robert Morris were to join the Horizon League, they would join teams such as Youngstown State, Cleveland State, IUPUI, Wright State, and others.

According to Rothstein, a decision could come at some point within the next month.

