UNIONTOWN (KDKA) – State Police are asking for information from anyone that may have seen a road rage incident that led to a deadly shooting over Memorial Day Weekend.
According to police, an incident occurred somewhere between Swaney’s Roller Rink and the Sunoco and Arby’s in Uniontown on May 24.
Later on that day, Justin Rittacco shot and killed Robert Lukehart at the Long John Silvers in South Union Township.
Rittacco told police that when Lukehart confronted him, he feared for his life.
