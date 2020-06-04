



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Yesterday was a bust when it came to the day’s severe weather chances, but there will be another chance for strong storms this afternoon so those in the viewing area should remain weather aware.

The boundary that was referred to yesterday is again in place today and could potentially be a focal point for storms to fire off later today.

While the day starts off in the marginal risk area, there’s the possibility the risk area could be expanded to include parts of western Pennsylvania. Places along I-70 would likely be the ones added to the slight risk.

Highs today should be back in the mid-80s. Stormy conditions will stick around into Friday before a cool front slides in through late Friday.

That could also be a focal point for strong storms.

The weekend looks cooler, and next week, we could see the hottest temperatures of the year with high in the 90s possible.

