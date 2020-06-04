Comments
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Two people are in critical condition after a shooting in Wilkinsburg.
On Thursday, police say they responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Princeton Boulevard at around 9:52 p.m.
Police say first responders found the victims.
They were taken to the hospital in critical condition, police say.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police say to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS with any information.
