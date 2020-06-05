Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new hangar is now open at the Air Force Reserves 911th Airlift Wing in Pittsburgh.
The new building can fit two C-17 Globemasters when they require fueling and inspections.
Once they upgraded from the C-130 to the C-17, they required a larger hangar in order to accommodate the planes.
“For the conversion from the C-130 to the C-17, C-130 hangars are not big enough,” said Colonel John Robinson. “The size of a C-17 is approximate twice the size of a C-130, so they built the hangar.”
Until the new building was completed, they were forced to go to other states like West Virginia, South Carolina, and even California for inspections.
