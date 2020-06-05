



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting eight new Coronavirus cases Friday, and three additional deaths.

The number of cases county-wide now totals 1,973 since March 14. This includes 1,845 confirmed cases and 128 probable cases.

Officials report that 349 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases, that’s an increase two patients since Thursday’s report. Of the hospitalized patients, 133 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 69 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll has risen to 168, with 156 confirmed deaths and 12 that are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.

For information relative to number of cases by date the test was taken and deaths by date of death and municipality, visit the county's dashboard. It is updated each day by noon.

We continue to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones, and our thoughts go out to all those who have been impacted by the virus.

The Health Department says 54% of all Coronavirus patients are female, and 46% of them are male.

The highest number of cases remains in the 25-49 age bracket with 33%. The 65 and older age group has the second highest number of cases at 31%, and the 50-64 age group is third at 27%.

Here is the age breakdown:

00-04 – 12 (1%)

05-12 – 17 (1%)

13-18 – 27 (1%)

19-24 – 129 (7%)

25-49 – 660 (33%)

50-64 – 526 (27%)

65 + — 602 (31%)

Health officials say 35,444 tests have been administered across the county.

