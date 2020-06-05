GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Protesters Kick Off Day In Friendship Park In Bloomfield
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Protesters began gathering in Friendship Park in Bloomfield Friday for a demonstration over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The crowd began gathering around noon, with the march kicking off at 12:30 p.m.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

“We will not be doing anything to put our families at risk. Our message is to have a non-violent rebellion,” said one of the protest organizers.

As the protesters gathered, some doctors, staff and other health care workers came out of nearby West Penn Hospital in a show of support. They had signs and joined the national movement to kneel for eight minutes and 46 seconds in solidarity.

On the move, the protesters began heading toward Lawrenceville first.

As the crowd moved down Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh Police blocked off several streets around the area for safety. Rolling closures in the city should be anticipated with this march as well.

Also, protest organizers have brought in safety workers to flank the crowd. They are wearing safety vests and have medical supplies. Organizers told the crowd before the march started “there would be help on all sides, just look for a safety vest if needed.”

The crowd stopped to chant at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Baum Boulevard, then made the turn towards Fifth Avenue into Shadyside as they got started again.

In Shadyside, the crowd marched down busy Walnut Street, going against the flow of traffic. They staged a sit-in in the middle of the usually crowded business area.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

The crowd sat for eight minutes 46 seconds, the time Floyd was held down in the video.

As the crowd started marching again, they headed toward East Liberty. Police blocked off Fifth Avenue as the crowd began slowing in speed and chanting.

The protesters then splintered, but a large majority headed onto Beechwood Boulevard in Point Breeze. They congregated on Lyndhurst Green for food and water due to the humid day.

Protests have been happening all week across the city and Southwestern Pennsylvania in support of George Floyd and his family, and the Black Lives Matter Movement.

One of three memorial services was held for Floyd on Thursday in Minneapolis. The officers involved in his death have all been charged.

