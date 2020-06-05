



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bond has been revoked for a man accused of leaving a backpack of explosives next to a downtown Pittsburgh building.

Matthew Michanowicz, 52, is charged with possessing weapons of mass destruction and possession of explosive or incendiary materials or devices.

According to police, Michanowicz was seen riding up to PNC Plaza on a bike with a backpack on Sunday.

Surveillance footage allegedly shows him getting off the bike, looking around and walking over to bushes, where he planted the backpack.

Police got reports of a suspicious package in the area on Monday and found the backpack. They say multiple explosives were inside.

During a search of Michanowicz’s home on Thursday, officials found numerous items, including “elements for explosive devices,” according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office announced Michanowicz’s bond was revoked due to authorities saying he is “a danger to the community and needing “a behavioral evaluation.”

Michanowicz was apprehended on Friday after he posted bond on Thursday.