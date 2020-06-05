



COLUMBUS, Ohio (KDKA) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine took to Twitter to address an incident involving an Ohio National Guardsman.

I want to take a moment to address a situation regarding a member of the @OHNationalGuard, who was removed from the mission in Washington, DC, after the FBI uncovered information that this Guardsman expressed white supremacist ideology on the internet prior to the assignment. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 5, 2020

According to DeWine, a member of the Ohio National Guard was on assignment in Washington D.C. and had been removed from the assignment after it was discovered that the Guardsman allegedly endorsed white supremacy online.

DeWine said that there is an ongoing FBI investigation into the matter, and Ohio National Guard and the Ohio Department of Public Safety are cooperating with the agency. Currently, the Guardsman is suspended, and DeWine tweeted that it is likely he will lose his position in the Ohio National Guard.

DeWine’s full statement from his tweets can be read below:

“I want to take a moment to address a situation regarding a member of the @OHNationalGuard, who was removed from the mission in Washington, DC, after the FBI uncovered information that this Guardsman expressed white supremacist ideology on the internet prior to the assignment. While I fully support everyone’s right to free speech, Guardsmen and women are sworn to protect all of us, regardless of race, ethnic background, or religion.

Our Ohio National Guard members are in a position of trust and authority during times of crisis, and anyone who displays malice toward specific groups of Americans has no place in the @OHNationalGuard. The Ohio National Guard and our Ohio Department of Public Safety are fully cooperating with the FBI in its investigation, and this individual is suspended from all missions at this time. Following due process, it is highly likely that this individual will be permanently removed from the @OHNationalGuard. I have directed General Harris to work with Public Safety Director Tom Stickrath to set up a procedure so occurrences like this do not happen in the future.”