



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Most of today will be dry with only a scattered storm chance for most of the afternoon.

One exception, however, will be for those living along and south of I-70 where there will be a decent chance for a passing rain shower or two this morning and throughout the day.

It appears that all of this will be non-severe, but make sure to have an umbrella ready.

Other than the rain chances, it will be another hot and humid day with dew points well into the 60s. Highs will be in the mid-to-low 80s.

Behind this afternoon’s cold front we will see more stable and pleasant air move in from the northwest, providing comfortable weather for the weekend.

Saturday’s high will be 82 degrees but on Sunday, the high may struggle just to get to 70 degrees.

Sunday will be the coldest of the next 7 days and it won’t be close.

Dangerous heat builds back into the forecast for the middle of next week, with some days possibly seeing temperatures in the 90s.

