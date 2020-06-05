Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Penguins’ assistant captain Evgeni Malkin is wasting no time making his way back to Pittsburgh after it was announced NHL teams could reopen their facilities next week.
Malkin posted a selfie on Instagram in what appeared to be him on a plane headed back to Pittsburgh to prepare for the potential return of the NHL.
The Penguins are among the 24 teams in the NHL’s Return To Play playoff that was agreed upon last week.
Although no dates have been announced when these playoffs will happen, it has been decided that the Penguins will take on the Montreal Canadiens in the play-in round, a best-of-five series to determine the bottom four seeds in each conference.
