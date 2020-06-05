GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert, Other Officers Kneel With Protesters
ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Federal agents raided a Stowe Township home and arrested a man.

On Friday, officials were at the house along Russellwood Avenue.

A man who lives there says the agents told him they were there because of something his roommate posted on Facebook. The agents also asked about explosives.

The man added he and his roommates were at the East Liberty protest on Monday.

Agents took guns and electronics from the house, according to the roommate.

The person arrested was not identified.

