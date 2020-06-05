PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania has filed federal charges against the 20-year-old accused of inciting violence and riots in Pittsburgh on Saturday.
On Friday, U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said Brian Bartels was charged with obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder.
“His backpack loaded with rocks and spray paint, Bartels came to Saturday’s protest in Pittsburgh to incite violence. Bartels’s actions turned an otherwise peaceful protest into a violent riot that resulted in an evening of destruction throughout downtown Pittsburgh,” Brady said in a release.
Brady also said Bartels has admitted to his role in the riots.
According to the criminal complaint, Bartels said his motive was, in part, “that he considers himself to be far ‘left’ and that he had become fed up with incidents involving police mistreatment of citizens.”
“He explained that he had previously hoped that he would be able to change things through voting, but nothing changed,” the complaint added.
RELATED STORIES:
- Brian Bartels, 20-Year-Old Accused Of Inciting Violence And Riots In Pittsburgh, In Police Custody
- Arrest Warrant Issued For Brian Bartels, Police Say He Is Responsible For Inciting Violence At Pittsburgh Protests
- Arrest Warrant Issued For Brian Bartels, Police Say He Started Saturday Riots In Pittsburgh
Bartels turned himself in at police headquarters Monday. He arrived with an adult man and adult woman.
#BREAKING 20 year Brian Bartels just turned himself in at police headquarters. He is facing numerous charges in relation to Saturday’s protests. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/zCBiaZwCtd
— Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) June 1, 2020
Bartels is also facing charges of institutional vandalism, rioting and reckless endangerment. According to police, he’s responsible for breaking the windows out of a Pittsburgh police car against the wishes of peaceful protesters.
Related Stories:
- ‘Damn Shame’: Pittsburgh Police Chief Says White Males Dressed In Anarchist Attire Hijacked George Floyd Protests Downtown
- From Peaceful To Violent: Protest In Downtown Leave Damaged Cars, Looted Stores
- Port Authority Suspends All Service On Saturday Night
- ‘Pittsburghers Unite Against Racism, Against Hate’: Downtown Protests Were Peaceful, Until They Weren’t
- Pittsburgh Public Safety Places Curfew On Downtown Pittsburgh
- Gov. Tom Wolf Signs Disaster Emergency Declaration To Help Cities During Protests
- Hundreds Of People Take To Social Media To Share Their View Of Pittsburgh Protests, Looting, And Violence
- Pittsburgh Public Safety Has Declared ‘Unlawful Assembly’ Downtown, Urging Businesses To Close, Residents To Stay Home
- Store Windows Broken, Police Cruisers Set On Fire, As Downtown Pittsburgh Protest Over The Death Of George Floyd Turns Violent
Pittsburgh Police provided a photo of him wearing all black with a black bandanna around his face.
Besides Pittsburgh Police, Shaler Police, North Hills SRT and FBI Pittsburgh served a search warrant at a home in Shaler on May 31.
Bartels was not there, but investigators say they found evidence that links him to the protests — guns, spray paint and gloves. Also found during the search warrant execution was the sweatshirt matching the one seen in the video of the protest.
He is set to appear in court next week.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.