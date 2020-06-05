



Steeler

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion.

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Steeler is a wonderful senior dog who is looking for his forever home. Steeler came to us when his owner could no longer care for him. Though he is senior, he still likes to play with his toys, especially tennis balls. Steeler is currently undergoing treatment with the Animal Friends medical team. Due to this, he is available as a foster to adopt dog, so that he can continue to be monitored. Steeler would do well with children at least 13 years old. He can also be selective with other dogs.

To find out more about how to adopt any of the dogs available at Animal Friends, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Lovey & Mindy

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Mindy is independent and affectionate on her own terms. She came from an abandonment case. Mindy likes when volunteers visit, but we don’t know a lot about her. She has been at our shelter since July 2019.

To find out more about how to adopt Mindy, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Lovey is a Rhodesian Ridgeback mix. She is very engergetic and playful. Lovey is a little shy at first meeting. She gets so excited when it is time for her walk that she runs and jumps. This makes it difficult to leash her, but once you get her on a leash, she walks well. Lovey loves to roll in the grass.

To find out more about how to adopt Lovey, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

