



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has canceled in-person Mass this weekend at multiple churches due to a potential coronavirus exposure.

On Friday, the diocese said the cancelations are for the Shrines of Pittsburgh grouping after the spouse of an employee was tested for the virus. The results are pending, and the employee is quarantining.

“Out of an abundance of caution, in-person Masses scheduled for this weekend at all churches in the grouping are canceled,” the release said.

The churches in the grouping include Immaculate Heart of Mary (Polish Hill), Most Holy Name of Jesus (Troy Hill), Saint Anthony Chapel (Troy Hill), Saint Nicholas (Millvale), Saint Patrick (Strip District), and Saint Stanislaus Kostka (Strip District).

The release says the employee was at Most Holy Name of Jesus and Immaculate Heart of Mary over the last week. Those who came in contact with the employee are being notified, the release says.

On Monday, churches reopened for daily Mass, private prayer, confessions, weddings, funerals and baptisms with no more than 25 people in attendance.

“We have been working hard to keep everyone in our parishes safe as the pandemic continues,” said Father Nicholas Vaskov, director of The Shrines of Pittsburgh, in a release. “We are praying for our employee and their family. While we were looking forward to gathering again in-person for Mass this Sunday, doing everything we can to protect the health and safety of our community is worth the wait.”