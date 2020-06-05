NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — A shooting in New Castle sent two people to the hospital, according to the New Castle Police Department.
The shooting occurred around 11:17 p.m. Thursday on the 1100 block of Booker Drive in the Harbor Heights Housing Complex.
The victims’ names were not released by police, but a 48-year-old woman received a gunshot wound to her arm, and a 49-year-old man was shot twice in the leg. Both victims were taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. The victims’ current conditions are unknown at this time.
New Castle Police are asking that anyone with information call their department at 724-656-3588 or leave a tip online.
PRESS RELEASE
The New Castle City Police Department is investigating a double shooting which occurred on 6/4/2020 at…
Posted by New Castle Police Department on Friday, June 5, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.