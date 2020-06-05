



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) from Peoples Gas has announced a new program to help Pennsylvanians with utility needs this summer.

The initiative is called LIHEAP Recovery Crisis Program. Funds will be available until August 31 of this year or until there are no more funds left to give out, according to LIHEAP.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, crisis applications and supplemental benefits are being offered through the program. Eligible households must be paying for their primary or secondary heating source, have a total household income at or below 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Income guidelines and have significant utility debt or be facing termination of their heating.

Additionally, LIHEAP said that those with uncertain incomes may have the option of qualifying for benefits with the Peoples’ Customer Assistance Program (CAP).

More information about these programs can be found on the Peoples Gas website.