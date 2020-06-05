



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins will be beginning voluntary small-group training sessions on the ice next week at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township.

However, fans will not be permitted inside for the sessions.

All players will first undergo a test for Coronavirus.

Penguins players will return to the ice for voluntary small-group training beginning Tuesday, June 9 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. For the health and safety of all involved, these sessions will not be open to the public or media. Full details: https://t.co/IWYMf7VHUl pic.twitter.com/f5N4gybvMm — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 5, 2020

The Penguins say the players who test negative will then go through pre-participation medical evaluations on Monday. Then, Tuesday, training can begin.

The coaches will not be allowed on the ice, which is a similar policy used during voluntary skates prior to training camp.

The players will be divided into groups of six to train and they “must remain socially distant.” They will also have arrival and departure times and designated non-contact points of entry and exit.”

Fans will not be allowed to congregate outside the complex, as autographs will not be allowed.