PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police announced the creation of a new taskforce after some local protests have turned violent.
The taskforce is called the the Damage Assessment and Accountability Taskforce (DAAT) and was reportedly formed earlier in the week. According to Pittsburgh Police, the taskforce is designed to look into protesters causing violence against private citizens, local journalists and local law enforcement.
“The DAAT will continue to review intelligence indicating planned violence against property, journalists, private citizens and law enforcement,” Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said. “That intelligence includes online threats to damage and loot businesses, and detailed instructions on how to make a Molotov cocktail. These threats are real: On Saturday, a protester threw an improvised incendiary device at a Pittsburgh Police Officer near Mellon Square, which exploded on the ground and caused a nearby officer to suffer concussion-like symptoms. Police are actively investigating.”
In the release, Pittsburgh Police said the taskforce had assisted in arresting Matthew Michanowicz after he allegedly left a backpack of explosives near a building.
