PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department was alerted to a rabid raccoon in Frazer Township.
It was found near Days Run Road and Kurn Road in Frazer by the Pennsylvania Game Commission. They then transported the raccoon to a state laboratory for testing where it tested positive for rabies.
This marks the eighth animal to test positive for rabies in Allegheny County in 2020.
So far there have been five raccoons, one bat, one car, and one groundhog.
Anyone that sees an animal they suspect may be rabid is asked to call their local animal control and make sure their pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccines.
The Allegheny County Health Department also reminds residents that if you are scratched or bitten by an animal to immediately clean the area with soap and water, seek medical attention, and call the health department at 412-687-2243.
