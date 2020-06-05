Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The mother of a man convicted of killing a New Kensington police officer was sentenced Friday.
Police say Sherry Holt lied to them about where her son, Rahmael Holt, was in the days following the shooting death of Officer Brian Shaw.
She was given a year’s probation after facing potentially seven years in prison.
She was found guilty of hindering apprehension following a non-jury trial in January.
A jury found Rahmael Holt guilty in the killing of Officer Shaw last year.
He was sentenced to death last November.
