



SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (KDKA) — Slippery Rock University announced it intends to have in-person classes this fall semester.

The announcement comes after the Pennsylvania Department of Education issued new guidance about students, faculty and staff returning to postsecondary institutions in the state.

In a press release, the administration said it will take a “hybrid” approach to the upcoming semester. Classes will be in-person but will also be recorded via Zoom or other video-sharing technology for students unable or unwilling to return to campus for instruction.

Students will return to the university campus on Aug. 17 for the first day of class, with a welcome week preceding it. The last day of classes will be on Nov. 20, with final exams occurring Nov. 21 through Nov. 25.

“The University has also eliminated fall break in order to facilitate an earlier conclusion to the semester,” the release said. “Details regarding the December commencement ceremony will be announced at a later date. At present, there are no changes to the winter 2020 or spring 2021 academic calendars.”