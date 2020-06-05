Comments
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – This weekend those needing to recycle glass will have the opportunity to do so at the Pennsylvania Resources Council’s traveling recycling bin.
The first stop will be the Hampton Township Pool parking lot.
It will be there from June 6 through June 11.
Following Hampton Township, it will move to the Hermitage Fire Station Number 3 between June 13 and June 18.
Lastly, it will make a stop at the South Fayette Township Building in July from July 11 through the 16.
