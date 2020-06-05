CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia fire commissioner has been removed over “inappropriate and inflammatory” social media posts, Gov. Jim Justice said.
Martin Hess was removed Thursday from the West Virginia State Fire Commission after Justice was made aware of various recent posts, the governor said in a statement.
The brief statement did not describe the posts, but news outlets reported that one showed Hess wearing a shirt that said “all lives splatter, nobody cares about your protest” and depicted a vehicle hitting people.
“I will not tolerate behavior like this from anyone representing the State of West Virginia,” Justice said.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.