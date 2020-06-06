PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 16 new Coronavirus cases Saturday and no additional deaths.
The number of cases county-wide now totals 1,989 since March 14. This includes 1,862 confirmed cases and 127 probable cases.
Officials report that 350 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases, an increase of 1 patient since Friday’s report.
The death toll is steady at 168, with 156 confirmed deaths and 12 that are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.
All deaths have been in patients ages 42 to 103. The median age of deceased patients in the county is 84 years old.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
- CDC Coronavirus Information
- CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
- Pennsylvania Department of Health Information
- Allegheny County Health Department Information
