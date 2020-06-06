Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After eight days of protests in Pittsburgh following the death of George Floyd, a painting along Ft. Duquesne Boulevard reading “Black Lives Matter” was seen downtown.
Check out this #BlackLivesMatter mural being painted along Fort Duquesne Boulevard in Downtown #Pittsburgh. 🎨 @KDKA pic.twitter.com/HJYaKIxbwD
— Royce KDKA 🖥 (@roycejonesnews) June 6, 2020
The painting is near Gateway Center and right on the banks of the Allegheny River.
