PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After eight days of protests in Pittsburgh following the death of George Floyd, a painting along Ft. Duquesne Boulevard reading “Black Lives Matter” was seen downtown.

The painting is near Gateway Center and right on the banks of the Allegheny River.

