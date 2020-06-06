



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Children’s Museum and MuseumLab announced on Saturday that they will not be opening their doors at this time.

Officials at the Children’s Museum said that due to their organizations’ emphasis on hands-on learning, they could not resume operations while the county is in the green phase.

“You are likely to see other businesses, and some museums and cultural institutions, reopen now or in the coming weeks,” officials said in a release. “We are collaborating with approximately 30 different museums and arts organization[s] in the region to develop standards, share plans and review what is working and what should be adjusted as staff and visitors return. Each institution is evaluating reopening under on its own schedule, and within its own unique operational needs, to ensure that you feel confident and safe when you return to their venue.”

The Children’s Museum and MuseumLab said it is prioritizing the safety of its staff and patrons, and they are looking into ways to ensure a safe reopening of their facilities.

For now, officials encouraged people to look into virtual summer camps and their Museum at Home program.