DUQUESNE (KDKA) – Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Duquesne.

The fire at the abandoned home in the 200 block of Catherine Street broke out just after 11:00 p.m. on Saturday night.

Heavy smoke was seen billowing from the home.

