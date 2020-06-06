Comments
DUQUESNE (KDKA) – Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Duquesne.
The fire at the abandoned home in the 200 block of Catherine Street broke out just after 11:00 p.m. on Saturday night.
Heavy smoke was seen billowing from the home.
Really tough to see behind the tree, but crews are battling a house fire on Catherine St. in Duquesne. There’s still smoke coming from the house. pic.twitter.com/GwpSVqeheH
— Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) June 7, 2020
