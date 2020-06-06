PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Saturday marked the eighth straight day of protests across the region.

People were in East Liberty, Irwin, Coraopolis, and several other local towns marching against the death of George Floyd.

The heat did not stop nearly 1,000 people from gathering in Bakery Square and hundreds more at other events outside of the city.

Each of the protests demanded change.

Several officials joined in the demonstrations; Coraopolis Mayor Shawn Reed, State Rep. Anita Kulik, and Congressman Conor Lamb.

“It’s amazing that these young men have to stand here in front of us now with a sign that says they matter,” Lamb said. “You don’t just matter, we will never be the country we want to be without you. You are essential.”

In Westmoreland County, hundreds gathered in Irwin Park for a protest organized by Norwin High School students.

“This might be the first gathering of this type in this community, but I can tell you right now that it won’t be the last,” one of the organizers said during the event.

Several speakers, including professional boxer Steve USS Cunningham, addressed the crowd. Many of those speakers discussed the racism they’ve faced in their own communities.

“This police brutality issue is not new to us black people,” Cunningham said. “It is not new to us. My grandfather has stories of being brutalized by police. My father, I do as a world champion.”

The largest demonstration of the day was in Bakery Square.

First, the demonstration had a sit-in that included nearly nine minutes of silence in honor of George Floyd.

“I’m angry, I’m afraid when I’m alone, I’m not afraid when I’m here,” said Jalina McClarin.

The group then marched until they reached Centre and Negley avenues for a second and final stop.

“We want to call out to our officials,” said Nicholas Anglin, an organizer. “We’re signing petitions, and protests like this, making our voices be heard. If they do not respond, that just shows that they do not care.”

There were no reported incidents at any of the protests, making it a day of peaceful protests.