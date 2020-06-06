Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Federal charges have been filed against Matthew Michanowicz, according to the Department of Justice.
Michanowicz, 52, has been charged with illegal possession of an unregistered destructive device, according to the United States Attorney Scott Brady. Michanowicz was accused by Pittsburgh Police of leaving explosives next to a downtown Pittsburgh building.
Local police had initially received reports of a suspicious package near that downtown building on Monday.
