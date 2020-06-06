Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While professional sports teams can host games in counties that are in the ‘green’ phase, Governor Wolf says that fans will not be allowed.
He says that will go for all teams, including the Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins.
“The status right now is no fans,” said Governor Wolf.
Wolf went on to discuss that the only league that has thought about fans is the NFL.
He then discussed the NFL’s plan that is conditional, where the league is selling tickets with plans for refunds if games aren’t held with spectators.
Wolf says that the NHL, Major League Baseball, and NASCAR plan to host games or races without fans.
