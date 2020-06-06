



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On really hot days, you may hear a meteorologist tell you to wear light colored clothing. Why is this?

Well, it is all because of thing called “Albedo”.

Albedo is how reflective a surface is. It helps explain the difference between surfaces that reflect light energy and surfaces that absorb light energy.

Light colored surfaces are able to better reflect light energy than dark colored surfaces.

Dark colored surfaces actually absorb more light energy, and converts that light energy into heat.

It is important to know, this only accounts for light energy.

If we threw two shirts into the dryer, one black and one white, they will come out the same temperature because the fabric is being warmed by the dryer, not light energy.

In the sunlight, that is where these two fabrics will act differently because of their different colors giving them different albedos.

You can see that the white shirt is several degrees cooler than the dark one.

The white shirt is reflecting the light, while the dark shirt is absorbing the sunlight and converting it into heat.

You don’t need a fancy thermometer to do this experiment either, you can feel the difference by just touching the shirts!

If you can feel the difference with the shirts laying on the ground, you will certainly feel the difference while wearing them.

When you’re out of the sunlight, the color no longer matters.

