PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people have been arrested and police are searching for two others stemming from a burglary in Homestead.

The Homestead Police Department received an alarm call on May 31, 2020 from the AT&T Store at the Homestead Waterfront.

When officers arrived at the location, they discovered the front window to the stroke had been broken and that items from the store were missing.

The assistance of the Allegheny County Police Department was requested. During their investigation, video surveillance footage was obtained. Suspects in the burglary, as well as their vehicles were identified.

Detectives from Allegheny County, the ATF, Bethel Park Police, Mt. Lebanon Police, Moon Township Police, and Greentree Police worked together to learn that similar burglaries had happened in each jurisdiction around the same time.

Five suspects were identified and arrest warrants were obtained.

On June 4, 2020 Detectives from the Allegheny County Police obtained arrests warrants for

23-year-old Jerwahn Atkins

22-year-old Jerquay Atkins

21-year-old Jamir Atkins

27-year-old Haliston Este

25-year-old Jasmine Greenlee

All five suspects are from Pittsburgh and were charged with:

Burglary

Receiving Stolen Property

Theft by Unlawful Taking

Criminal Mischief

Criminal Conspiracy

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude

On June 5, 2020 Detectives from the General Investigations Unit along with the City of Pittsburgh Police Department arrested Jerwahn Atkins, Jerquay Atkins and Jamir Atkins at a home in Pittsburgh.

Police are still searching for Haliston Este and Jasmine Greenlee.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Greenlee or Este is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.