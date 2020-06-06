IRWIN, Pa. (KDKA) — Protesters have gathered in Irwin Park over the death of George Floyd.
The protest started at 2 p.m. and is expected to last two hours, according to the Borough of Irwin’s Facebook page.
Several speakers made speeches at the start of the demonstration. Around 2:40 p.m., organizers encouraged attendees to talk amongst each other about George Floyd and the other topics speakers had brought up earlier to the crowd.
Professional boxer Steve USS Cunningham also spoke to protesters as well.
