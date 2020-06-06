GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert, Other Officers Kneel With Protesters
By Mary Ours
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A spotty shower can’t be ruled out Saturday morning but we will clear out for the weekend setting up for gorgeous weather.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

High temperatures Saturday will be in the low 80’s and then things will cool down a bit to the low 70s’ on Sunday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Monday will be around 80 degrees with sunny skies.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Tuesday, the dry weather continues but temperatures heat up near 90 degrees.

