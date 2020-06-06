Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A spotty shower can’t be ruled out Saturday morning but we will clear out for the weekend setting up for gorgeous weather.
High temperatures Saturday will be in the low 80’s and then things will cool down a bit to the low 70s’ on Sunday.
Monday will be around 80 degrees with sunny skies.
Tuesday, the dry weather continues but temperatures heat up near 90 degrees.
