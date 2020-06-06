PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – John Morrissey is facing several charges after he allegedly shot a person at a party on May 23.

Just after 5:00 a.m. on May 23, police were called to the 100 block of Rhine Place for a person shot in the leg, when they arrived, they found someone with a gunshot wound to their leg.

That person was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police searched the scene and found a shell casing near where they found the person shot in the leg.

After speaking with the victim at the hospital, the victim described the alleged shooter as a “white male, wearing a black jacket and black and red baseball hat.” They described that they and the shooter had been in an argument and the shooter pulled out a gun but did not fire. He did, however, appear to grow angrier as the night went on.

Once inside, the victim said, the man again pulled out the same gun and shot the person in the leg.

The shooter ran off afterward.

A witness at the scene identified the shooter at John Morrissey.

Surveillance videos confirmed the description and helped police identify Morrissey. They also were able to identify him through prior interactions with police at his home on Mina Street, which is approximately a half-mile from the incident.

Morrissey is only 19-years-old so he is not allowed to carry a concealed weapon.

He is also facing charges of criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person.