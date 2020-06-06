Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Saturday marked the first weekend most of southwestern Pennsylvania entered the green phase of Governor Tom Wolf’s reopening plan.
For the first time in nearly three months, the Strip District was once again populated.
Shops and restaurants were filled with people, fewer than normal, of course.
A lot of people said they were just happy to be back doing what they love.
“Bars have been closed down, the restaurants, and those are the places that I play,” said A.J. Fronce, a musician. “I cooked up this rig to be battery-operated so I can play anywhere, so yeah, it’s fun.”
You must log in to post a comment.