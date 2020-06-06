WASHINGTON (KDKA) – On Friday night, the United States Marine Corps issued guidance that banned to display of the Confederate battle flag.
“The Confederate battle flag has all too often been co-opted by violent extremist and racist groups whose divisive beliefs have no place in our Corps,” the letter read. “The Marine Corps shall remove the Confederate battle flag from all installation public spaces and work areas in order to support our core values, ensure unit cohesion and security, and preserve good order and discipline.”
The guidance also issued a ban on depictions of the Confederate battle flag in public and workspaces. That ban includes bumper stickers, clothing, mugs, posters, and flags.
Today, the Marine Corps released guidance on the removal of public displays of the Confederate battle flag.
MARADMIN 331/20: https://t.co/WLW4m70LW1 pic.twitter.com/TKoYJUL7Vo
— U.S. Marines (@USMC) June 6, 2020
