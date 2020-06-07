Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One of two playgrounds behind Imani Christian Academy was destroyed in a fire overnight.
According to the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, they were called to the 2100 block of East Hills Drive just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night.
Once they arrived, they found two playgrounds on fire. They were able to extinguish the flames but one of the playgrounds was destroyed.
The other playground had a slide and rubber flooring destroyed.
No injuries were reported and the fire investigations unit is investigating the cause.
