PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One of two playgrounds behind Imani Christian Academy was destroyed in a fire overnight.

According to the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, they were called to the 2100 block of East Hills Drive just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

Once they arrived, they found two playgrounds on fire. They were able to extinguish the flames but one of the playgrounds was destroyed.

The other playground had a slide and rubber flooring destroyed.

No injuries were reported and the fire investigations unit is investigating the cause.

